Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - Amid Russia's military buildup in Ukraine, investors are watching the political situation in and around the county. President Joe Biden has asked the U.S. citizens there to leave, as things could go crazy.

Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares were trading lower.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open on a negative territory.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were down 128.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 19.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 79.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Thursday sharply lower. The Dow tumbled 526.47 points or 1.5 percent to 35,241.59, the Nasdaq dove 304.73 points or 2.1 percent to 14,185.64 and the S&P 500 plunged 83.10 points or 1.8 percent to 4,504.08.

On the economic front, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 67.5, while it was up 67.2 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America Rig Count was 831, while it was up 613 in the prior week.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday. Chinese markets closed lower. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index ended down 22.96 points, or 0.66 percent, at 3,462.95 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally lower at 24,906.66.

Japanese markets were closed for the National Foundation Day holiday.

Australian markets fell the most in two weeks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 71.20 points, or 0.98 percent, to 7,217.30. The shares snapped a three-day winning streak and recorded the worst session since Jan 27. The broader All Ordinaries index fell 79.70 points, or 1.05 percent, to finish at 7,515.80.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 79.24 points or 1.12 percent. The German DAX is losing 84.76 points or 0.55 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 59.17 points or 0.77 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 89.26 points or 0.73 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.05 percent.