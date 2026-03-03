Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - The latest developments in the Middle East and worsened oil supply concerns might have a direct reflection on Tuesday's Wall Street market sentiments. Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly down.

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks or more.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading mostly down. In the Asian trading session, gold ticked lower toward $5,300 an ounce, while the dollar held gains. Oil prices continued to rise.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 706.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 95.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 454.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished broadly up. The Nasdaq rose 80.65 points or 0.4 percent to 22,748.86. The S&P 500 also inched up 2.74 points at 6,881.62, while the narrower Dow dipped 73.14 points or 0.2 percent to 48,904.78.

On the economic front, 4-week and 8-week treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Four month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Six-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

New York Fed President John Williams will speak before the ACU Governmental Affairs Conference 2026 organized by America's Credit Unions at 9.55 am ET.

Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid will speak on monetary policy and the economic outlook before the Metro Denver Executive Club at 10.10 am ET.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will participate in conversation before the 2026 Bloomberg Invest Conference at 11.55 am ET.

Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.43 percent to 4,122.68. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.12 percent to 25,768.08.

Japanese markets lost ground. The Nikkei average slumped 3.06 percent to 56,279.05. The broader Topix index ended down 3.24 percent at 3,772.17.

Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 tumbled 1.34 percent to 9,077.30.