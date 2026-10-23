Wall Street Sees Red At Open

(RTTNews) - The Middle East hostilities, threat of attack on Saudi Arabian energy sources and disruptions in oil supply continue to influence investor sentiments on Friday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly down.

Oil prices surged to a five-month high. Brent crude futures were up nearly 1 percent at $114.27 a barrel, marking the highest since the four-year high of $114.44 a barrel reached on May 4.

During Asian trading hours, gold was subdued at $4,017 an ounce.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in the negative territory.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 325.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 11.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended the day just off their lows of the session. The Nasdaq plunged 694.00 points or 2.6 percent to 26,008.86 and the S&P 500 slumped 93.74 points or 1.2 percent to 7,663.43.

On the economic front, the PMI Composite Flash for October will be released at 9.45 am ET. The Composite Index consensus is 57.6, while it was up 58.4 in the prior month. The Manufacturing Index consensus is 55.5, while it was up 55.9 in September.

The Consumer Sentiment for October will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 46.3, while it was up 46.3 in the prior month.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.89 percent to 3,690.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.69 percent to 23,093.37.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average slipped 0.34 percent to 62,693.16. The broader Topix index settled 0.79 percent lower at 3,965.81.

Seoul stocks ended slightly higher. The Kospi index edged up 0.30 percent to 5,550.30.

Australian markets ended on a flat note.

European shares are trading mostly lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is down 53.46 points or 0.68 percent. The German DAX is losing 187.41 points or 0.74 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is sliding 56.19 points or 0.52 percent. FTSE 250 is up 59.95, or 0.25 percent at 24,271.66.

The Swiss Market Index is down 62.74 points or 0.70 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.49 percent.