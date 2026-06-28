NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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28.06.2026 23:07:00
Wall Street Sees SpaceX Surpassing Nvidia in Long-Term Valuation
On June 16, just its third day of trading, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), also known as SpaceX, was briefly the fourth-largest company by market cap. Its stock has pulled back since then, but it's still in the top 10 as of June 25.The space company's fast rise drew comparisons to Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the chipmaker that's currently the world's most valuable business. Some Wall Street analysts have even predicted that SpaceX's market cap could surpass Nvidia's. Here's a look at the most bullish projections and how these two companies really compare.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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