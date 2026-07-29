Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
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29.07.2026 11:52:00
Wall Street Sees This Vanguard Index Fund Poised to Surge in 2026
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) posted double-digit returns in each of the past three calendar years. With a year-to-date return of 8.3% through July 24th, it's on pace to run that streak to four years, something that has only been accomplished once before, just before the tech bubble burst.But that can be a double-edged sword. Corporate earnings growth has been strong, and the labor market looks relatively strong despite inflation and geopolitical concerns. But investors have grown accustomed to these gains and to an almost uninterrupted rally in tech and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.However, many analysts see the rally continuing. Many see another 8% upside for the S&P 500 by year-end, with one recently raising its target to 9,000.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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