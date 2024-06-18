Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up. Investors might be reacting to the U.S. economic reports on retail sales and industrial production on Tuesday, ahead of the Federal Holiday on Wednesday.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading higher.

As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 33.50 points.

The U.S. major averages finished firmly positive on Monday. The Nasdaq jumped 168.14 points or 1.0 percent to 17,857.02, the S&P 500 advanced 41.63 points or 0.8 percent to 5,473.23 and the Dow climbed 188.94 points or 0.5 percent to 38,778.10.

On the economic front, the Retail sales for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was 0.0 percent in April.

The Industrial Production for May will be published at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in the prior month.

The Business Inventories for April will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for up 0.3 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The 20-year Treasury Bond auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital for April is scheduled at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the net long-term securities transactions were $100.5 billion.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin will participate in an MNI Webcast discussion at 10.00 am ET.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins will speak before the Lawrence Partnership Annual Meeting & 10th Year Anniversary at 11.40 am ET.

St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem will speak at CFA Society St. Louis luncheon at 1.00 pm ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will participate in moderated question-and-answer session before the Headliners Club Speaker Series at 1.00 pm ET.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in 'Economic and Monetary Policy' panel before hybrid 2024 Marshall Forum at 2.00 pm ET. Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.5 percent to 3,030.25. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index ended 0.1 percent lower at 17,915.55.

Japanese markets bounced back. The Nikkei 225 Index rallied 1.0 percent to 38,482.11. The broader Topix Index finished 0.6 percent higher at 2,715.76.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jump 1.0 percent to 7,778.10, while the broader All Ordinaries Index advanced 0.9 percent to 8,015.80.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 34.02 points or 1.12 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 37.48 points or 0.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 39.53 points or 0.49 percent. The Swiss Market Index is climbing 18.52 points or 0.15 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up $0.46 percent.