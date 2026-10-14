Wall Street Set To Open Broadly Up

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical developments in the Middle East continue to influence the investor sentiments on Wednesday.

In the Asian trading session, gold prices were moving lower. Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $4,143.18 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $4,166 per ounce.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly up.

As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 199.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 16.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 11.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Tuesday. The Dow fell 180.45 points or 0.4 percent to 51,670.10, the Nasdaq dipped 41.52 points or 0.2 percent to 27,204.38 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.79 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,805.45.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is up 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the prior month.

The Beige Book is scheduled to publish at 2.00 pm ET, which is usually produced two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee.

Thomas Barkin will participate in fireside chat at the Chamber RVA Regional Action Summit 2026 at 1.30 pm ET.

Michelle Bowman will speak before virtual Bangkok Economic Festival 2026 at 10.55 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended lower as mixed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.88 percent to 3,767.23. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.13 percent lower at 24,314.17.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei finished marginally lower at 67,744.29. The broader Topix index settled 0.34 percent lower at 4,096.78.

Australian markets fell notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.64 percent to 8,727.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.59 percent lower at 8,869.