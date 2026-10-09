Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Higher

(RTTNews) - After President Donald Trump's declaration, investors expect that the U.S. might not attack Iran till the mid-term elections in November.

Gasoline and diesel prices in the U.S. continue to be expensive, while global oil prices traded lower. Brent crude prices fell 1.3 percent to $102.96 a barrel.

Gold prices were gaining in the Asian trading session. Spot gold surged 1.2 percent to $4,185 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 1.3 percent at $4,209.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading positive.

Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately positive.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 73.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 31.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 255.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly up on Thursday. The Nasdaq ended down 345.35 points or 1.3 percent to 27,193.34. The S&P 500 also fell 36.41 points or 0.5 percent to 7,765.36, although the narrower Dow inched up 51.77 points or 0.1 percent to 51,231.64.

On the economic front, the Consumer Sentiment for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 48.0, while it was up 47.8 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North America rig count was 814 and the U.S. rig count was 598.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher. China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,813.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 1.79 percent to close at 24,211.35.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average finished marginally lower at 69,030.92 while the broader Topix index settled 0.33 percent higher at 4,104.81.

Australian markets ended notably higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.64 percent to 8,716.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 0.62 percent higher at 8,877.70.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is adding 73.81 points or 0.95 percent. DAX of Germany is gaining 300.83 points or 1.21 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 120.97 points or 1.16 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 133.54 points or 0.98 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.02 percent at 6,187.94.