Wall Street Set To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Early trends on the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

Earnings might get special attention from investors this week too.

Asian shares finished mostly up today, while European shares are trading higher. As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 42.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 6.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 17.00 points.

The Dow ended with a gain of 176.55 points or 0.50 percent at 35,459.29 on Friday. The S&P 500 advanced 44.82 points or 0.99 percent to settle at 4,582.23, while the Nasdaq climbed 266.55 points or 1.9 percent to 14,316.66.

On the economic front, the Chicago PMI for July will be published at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 43.5, while it was up 41.5 in the prior month.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey report for July will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 22.5, while it was down 23.2 in the prior month. Six-month Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher on Monday. Shanghai SE Composite Index of China finished 15.11 or 0.46 percent up at 3,291.04. The Hang Seng of Hong Kong closed at 20,078, up 162.38 points or 0.82 percent. The Australian stock market is slightly higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,400 level. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 3.00 points or 0.04 percent to 7,406.60. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 5.10 points or 0.07 percent to 7,621.20.

The Japanese stock market is sharply higher on Monday. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 33,262.74, up 503.51 or 1.54 percent.