Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Russia is aggressive in its invasion of Ukraine and expanding assaults on various cities. U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first State of the Union address, said Russian President Vladimir Putin "badly miscalculated" with his invasion of Ukraine. Economic announcements, especially Beige Book might special attention. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher after several days of lower open. Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading positive.

As of 7.25 am ET, the Dow futures were progressing 175.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 21.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 78.75 points.

The U.S. stocks ended firmly down in negative territory on Tuesday. The major averages all ended with sharp losses. The Dow ended down by 597.65 points or 1.65 percent at 33,294.95. The S&P 500 drifted down 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to 4,306.26 and the Nasdaq finished with a loss of 218.94 points or 1.59 percent.

On the economic front, ADP Employment Report for February will be issued at 8.15 am ET. The consensus is for 320,000, while it was down 301,000.

Fed's semiannual monetary policy testimony will be held at 10.00 am ET.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be held at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 4.5 million barrels, and the gasoline inventories were down 0.6 million barrels.

Survey of Business Uncertainty for February is scheduled at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the sales growth were up 4.31 percent.

The Beige Book that is produced roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee is expected at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks fell broadly on Wednesday. Chinese shares ended a tad lower, with new-energy vehicle makers leading losses. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dipped 4.64 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,484.19 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell as much as 1.84 percent to close at 22,343.92.

Japanese shares tumbled on the day. The Nikkei average fell 451.69 points, or 1.68 percent, to 26,393.03 while the broader Topix index closed 1.96 percent lower at 1,859.94.

Australian markets ended a choppy session slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 20.20 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,116.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21 points, or 0.28 percent, at 7,406.30.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is gaining 50.45 points or 0.79 percent. The German DAX is adding 80.48 points or 0.58 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 65.74 points or 0.87 percent. The Swiss Market Index is down 79.70 points or 0.67 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.67 percent.