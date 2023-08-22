Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Investors might keep an eye on the report on Existing Home Sales as well as Fed Manufacturing Index on Wednesday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished up at the close today, while European shares are trading up.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 95.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 23.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 114.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Monday. The Nasdaq surged 206.81 points or 1.6 percent to 13,497.59 and the S&P 500 climbed 30.06 points or 0.7 percent to 4,399.77, while the narrower Dow closed down 36.97 points or 0.1 percent at 34,463.69.

On the economic front, the National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales for July will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 4.150 million, while it was up 4.16 million in the prior month.

The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is minus 7 compared to minus 9 in the prior month.

The Fed Money Supply for July will be published at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was at $20,889,5 billion.

Asian markets finished on a positive note. China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 27 points or 0.88 percent to finish trading at 3,120.33.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 333 points or 1.1 percent to 31,885.00. The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange added 168 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 17,791.01.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 7,121.60, adding 6 points or 0.09 percent. European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 86.05 points or 1.20 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 175.15 points or 1.13 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 46.77 points or 0.64 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 85.02 points or 0.78 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.45 percent.