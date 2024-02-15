Wall Street Set To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - There is a slew of economic announcements on Thursday and the markets might be keen to analyze the impact of each one. Earnings also might get attention. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher.

Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trending up.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 69.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 34.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished gained significantly on Wednesday. The Nasdaq surged 203.55 points or 1.3 percent to 15,859.15. The S&P 500 also jumped 47.45 points or 1.0 percent to 5,000.62, while the Dow climbed 151.52 points or 0.4 percent at 38,424.27.

On the economic front, Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 219K, while it was up 218K in the prior week.

The Retail Sales for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 9.0, while it was down 10.6 in February.

The Empire State Manufacturing Index for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for minus 12.5, while it was minus 43.7 in January.

Import and Export Prices for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.1 percent, while it was 0.0 percent in February.

Industrial Production for January is expected at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is up 0.2 percent, while it has progressed 0.1 percent in the previous month.

The Business Inventories for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was down 0.1 percent in the prior month.

The Housing Market Index for Febr will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 46, while it was up 44 in January.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 75 bcf.

Asian stocks advanced on Thursday. Chinese markets remained closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.41 percent to 15,944.63.

Japan's Nikkei average closed up 1.21 percent at 38,157.94. The broader Topix index settled 0.28 percent higher at 2,591.85.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.77 percent to 7,605.70.