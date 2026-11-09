Wall Street Set To Open Significantly Up

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up on Monday, after President Donald Trump said he was highly unlikely to order more attacks on Iran. He expressed hope on opening of the Strait of Hormuz and talks on Iran's nuclear program.

In the corporate sector, Nvidia Founder and CEO Jensen Huan said the company will investigate report that he was a "target of a foreign intelligence effort," probably with an executive from Singapore based data centre company. Reports said that there were fears that the lady was feeding information to China.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading positive.

Oil prices were sharply lower on Monday. Brent crude futures were down 1.2 percent at $97.17 a barrel. WTI crude futures dropped 0.4 percent to $90.49 a barrel.

Gold prices rose toward $4,100 an ounce on Monday. Spot gold rose 0.60 percent to $4,094.80 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $4,106.47.

As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 491.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 44.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 132.25 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday mixed. The Dow fell 237.33 points or 0.5 percent to 51,285.73, the S&P 500 rose 23.13 points or 0.3 percent to 7,376.86 and the Nasdaq jumped 264.43 points or 1.1 percent to 24,579.42.

On the economic front, the 3month and 6-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

The 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Michelle Bowman will speak in 'Community Banking' discussion before the Mutual Board Summit Conference at 8.40 am ET.

Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderated Q&A before the 'Leadership Greater Chicago Economics: Are We Ready for Tomorrow?' event at 10.00 am ET.

Thomas Barkin will speak before the Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce at 12.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index rose 0.32 percent to 3,660.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.13 percent to 24,448.95.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei average jumped 2.33 percent to 58,775.50 while the broader Topix index settled 2.97 percent higher at 3,818.16.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower. The Kospi index dropped 0.81 percent to 5,018.85.

Australian markets finished marginally higher. The S&P/ASX 200 ended little changed at 9,029.70, the broader All Ordinaries index edged up 0.20 percent to 9,163.40.