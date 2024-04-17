Wall Street Target To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, the Fed's Beige Book might be the prominent announcement. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up. As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 13.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 24.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly down. The Dow rose 63.86 points or 0.2 percent to 37,798.97, snapping a six-session losing streak, the Nasdaq edged down 19.77 points or 0.1 percent to 15,865.25 and the S&P 500 slipped 10.41 points or 0.2 percent to 5,051.41.

On the economic front, the Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the crude oil inventories were up 5.8 million barrels and the Gasoline inventories were up 0.7 million barrels.

The Beige Book, which is published roughly two weeks before the monetary policy meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee or FOMC is scheduled at 2.00 pm ET.

The Treasury International Capital data for February will be released at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Net long-term securities transactions were $36.1 billion.

The Atlanta Fed Business Inflation Expectations for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the expectations were 2.4 percent.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will participate in a fireside chat before the Institute for International Finance or IIF Global Outlook Forum at 7.15 pm ET.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will speak before the South Franklin Circle Dialogues Series at 5.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday. China's Shanghai Composite index gained 2.14 percent to 3,071.38. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 16,251.84.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average slumped 1.32 percent to 37,961.80. The broader Topix index settled 1.26 percent lower at 2,663.15. Australian markets ended marginally lower.