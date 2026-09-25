Wall Street Targets To Bounce Back To Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - After the uneventful meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open in positive zone on Friday.

Oil prices retreated from recent highs. Gold prices rose toward $4,300 an ounce.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 170.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were up 28.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 212.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mixed on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq inched up 3.34 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 26,939.37, while the S&P 500 edged down 1.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 7,704.13.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.4 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in the prior month.

The Institute for Social Research of the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment for September is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 47.8, while it was at 47.8 in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week is expected at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 792, while the U.S. rig count was up 595.

Jeffrey Schmid will speak on 'The Federal Reserve, Financial Innovation and Economic Development' in moderated chat before the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City Meeting at 9.20 am ET.

Beth Hammack will participate in policy panel before the 'Inflation: Drivers and Dynamics Conference 2026' at 2.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trading on Friday. Mainland China market was closed for public holidays. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped 1 percent to 24,510.09.

Japanese markets rallied. The Nikkei 225 Index closed 1.3 percent higher at 66,364.20. The broader Topix Index shot up 1.3 percent to 4,128.59.

Semiconductor-related companies topped the gainers list, with Kioxia Holdings jumping 2.2 percent, Advantest rallying 2.8 percent and Tokyo Electron surging 4.8 percent.

Australian markets ended lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 0.4 percent to 8,665. The broader All Ordinaries Index fell 0.6 percent to 8,845.60.