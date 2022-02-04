Wall Street Targets To Open Broadly Lower

(RTTNews) - Investors are keenly monitoring the impact of a new variant of Omicron BA 2 and the political situations in different parts of the world.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open broadly lower.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 149.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 5.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 57.00 points.

The U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Thursday. The major averages all ended with sharp losses. The Dow ended down by 518.17 points or about 1.45 percent at 35,111.16.

The S&P 500 declined 111.95 points or 2.44 percent to 4,477.43, while the tech-laden Nasdaq settled at 13,878.82, posting a loss of 538.73 points or 3.74 percent.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's Employment Situation for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 150,000, while it was up 199,000 in the prior month. The Unemployment rate is expected to be 3.9 percent, while it was up 3.9 percent in the prior month.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, North America was 827, and the U.S. Rig Count was 610.

Asian stocks ended broadly higher on Friday. Shanghai remained closed for the Lunar New Year break while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped as much as 771.03 points, or 3.24 percent, 24,573.29.

Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei average gained 198.68 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish at 27,439.99. The broader Topix index closed 0.55 percent higher at 1,930.56.

Australian markets advanced. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 settled up 42.20 points, or 0.60 percent, at 7,120.20, gaining 1.9 percent for the week. The broader All Ordinaries index rose 44.30 points, or 0.60 percent, to 7,418.90.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 67.53 points or 0.92 percent. The German DAX is losing 229.82 points or 1.50 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 6.97 points or 0.09 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is sliding 46.18 points or 0.38 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 1.31 percent.