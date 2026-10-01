Wall Street Targets To Open In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Geopolitical factors and the Middle East supply issues are closely monitored by investors across the markets and early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Thursday.

Asian shares finished mostly higher on Thursday, while European shares are trading in negative territory.

Crude oil prices are slightly up, hovering around $92 to $98 per barrel, while WTI crude futures gained 1.5 percent to 2.4 percent.

As of 8.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 173.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 28.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 173.50 points.

The US major averages finished lower. The Dow slid 443.87 points or 0.9 percent to 50,906.05 and the S&P 500 fell 19.30 points or 0.3 percent to 7,651.54.

On the economic front, the Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 200K, while it was up 197K in the prior week.

The PMI Manufacturing Final for September is scheduled at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 54.8, while the flash was 57.00 in the prior month.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was 54.6.

The Construction Spending for August will revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.0 percent, while it was up 0.5 percent in the prior month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was up 53 bcf.

Three-year and 10-year Treasury Note action will be held at 11.00 am ET.

The 30-year Treasury Bond annoncement will be held at 11.00 a ET.

The Fed Balance Sheet for the week, is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the Level was $6.74 trillion.

Philip Jefferson will speak on the U.S. economy and monetary policy at the University of Virginia at 1.30 pm ET.

John Williams and Fed Governor Lisa Cook will participate in 'Global Central Banking' discussion before a Central Banking Seminar at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 3.30 pm ET.

Lorie Logan will participate in moderated question-and-answer session before a Voice of the Eleventh District appreciation event at 6.45 pm ET.

Asian stock markets closed mixed on Thursday. China and Hong Kong markets were closed for a holiday.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2,203 points or 3.3 percent to close trading at 68,956.72.

Australia's S&P/ASX200 closed trading at 8,614.40, shedding 175 points or 1.99 percent.