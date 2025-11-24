Wall Street Targets To Open Moderately Up

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Monday. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

Earnings results from retailers are considered important this week. Reaction to the release of long-delayed U.S. economic data might get attention. Retail sales, Producer prices, and Durable goods orders are scheduled for the next days.

In the Asian trading session, gold dropped for a third consecutive session, while the dollar was trending higher. Oil prices were little changed.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that negotiators made significant progress in the Ukraine settlement.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 84.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 31.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 172.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Friday positive. The Dow surged 493.15 points or 1.1 percent to 46,245.41, the Nasdaq advanced 195.03 points or 0.9 percent to 22,273.08 and the S&P 500 jumped 64.23 points or 1.0 percent to 6,602.99.

On the economic front, delayed Chicago Fed National Activity Index will be published at 8.30 am ET.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for November will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, the General Activity Index was down 5.0, while Production Index was up 5.2.

Six-month and 3-month Treasury Bill auctions will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished little changed at 3,836.77. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index surged 1.97 percent to 25,716.50.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australian markets rallied. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.29 percent to 8,525.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 1.31 percent higher at 8,800.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is declining 4.47 points or 0.06 percent. The German DAX is progressing 141.11 points or 0.61 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is gaining 23.12 points or 0.24 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 30.40 points or 0.24 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 4.84 points or 0.085 percent.