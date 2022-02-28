Wall Street Targets To Open Negative Amid Ongoing Talks Between Russia-Ukraine

(RTTNews) - Talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway in Belarus after five days of fierce fighting between the neighbors. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops. Though there was optimism over talks, the investors are still not convinced.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. Developments in Ukraine are likely to continue to attract attention this week.

Asian shares finished down, while European shares are trading negative. As of 7.15 am ET, the Dow futures were down 306.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 45.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were tumbling 142.25 points.

The U.S. major averages all showed significant moves to the upside on Friday. Going into the close of trading, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new highs for the session. The Dow soared 834.92 points or 2.5 percent at 34,058.75, the Nasdaq surged 221.04 points or 1.6 percent to 13,694.62, and the S&P 500 spiked 95.95 points or 2.2 percent to 4,384.65.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods (Advance) for January will be published at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $98.5 billion, while it was up $102.2 billion.

The Wholesale Inventories for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 1.9 percent, while it was up 2.1 percent in the previous month. Market News International's Chicago PMI for February will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 63.0, while it was up 65.2 in the prior month.

The Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for February will be released at 10.30 am ET. The consensus is for 1.0, while it was up 2.0 in January.

The Agriculture Department's Farm Prices for January will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the prices were up 3.5 percent.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. Chinese shares ended a choppy session modestly higher. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 10.90 points, or 0.32 percent, to 3,462.31 while Hong Kong' Hang Seng index dipped 0.24 percent to close at 22,713.02.

Japanese stocks fluctuated before ending slightly higher. The Nikkei average rose 50.32 points, or 0.19 percent, to 26,526.82, while the broader Topix index closed 0.57 percent higher at 1,886.93.

Australian markets rose notably. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 51.30 points, or 0.73 percent, to 7,049.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 49.60 points, or 0.68 percent, to finish at 7,323.20.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is losing 182.87 points or 2.71 percent. DAX of Germany is down 303.52 points or 2.08 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 76.92 points or 1.03 percent. Swiss Market Index is sliding 62.06 points or 0.52 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 2.62 percent.