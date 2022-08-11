Wall Street Targets To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Labor Department reports on weekly jobless claims as well as producer price inflation reports might be the special focus on Thursday.

Disney is the major company releasing its quarterly results after the close of today's trading.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are broadly higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 167.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 18.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 53.75 points.

The U.S. major averages all finished Wednesday firmly higher. The Dow jumped 535.10 points or 1.6 percent to 33,309.51, the Nasdaq spiked 360.88 points or 2.9 percent to 12,854.80 and the S&P 500 surged 87.77 points or 2.1 percent to 4,210.24. On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week is scheduled at

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week is expected at 9.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was 41 bcf. 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities or TIPS will be published at 11.00 am ET.

Fed Balance Sheet will be announced at 3.30 pm ET. In the prior week, the level was at $8.875 trillion.

Asian stocks finished mixed. China's Shanghai Composite index rallied 1.60 percent to 3,281.67 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.40 percent to 20,082.43.

Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Australian markets ended at a two-month high. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 1.12 percent to 7,071 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 1.20 percent higher at 7,325.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 6.75 points or 0.10 percent. DAX of Germany is 24.33 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is declining 24.37 points or 0.33 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 22.41 points or 0.20 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.10 percent.