(RTTNews) - Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open significantly up on Monday.

Raising more concerns in the Middle-East, Russian warship MV Angara was sunk by Ukrainian drones at a port in Libya. Russia has warned of an escalation of tensions in the region.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded lower on Monday. Brent crude futures dipped 0.8 percent to $91.83 a barrel. WTI crude futures were down.

Gold prices rebounded on Monday. Spot gold jumped 2.2 percent to $3,616 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 2.9 percent.

As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were up 837.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 165.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 751.75 points.

The U.S. major averages closed sharply lower on Friday. The Nasdaq plummeted 1,261.47 points or 5.3 percent to a seven-month closing low of 22,617.73. The S&P 500 also plunged 265.44 points or 3.7 percent to 6,910.39, while the Dow slumped 949.73 points or 1.9 percent to 48,147.33.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for October will be issued at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month the Index was 0.07.

The PMI Composite Flash for November will be released at 9.45 am ET. In the prior month, the Compositie Index final flash index was 55.9. The consensus for Manufacturing Index was 54.5, while the prior final Index was 54.9. The consensus for Services Index was 55.7, while it was up 56.1 in the prior month.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks tumbled on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.15 percent 3,538.95. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index recouped early losses to end marginally lower at 22,383.74.

Japanese markets were closed for Labor Thanksgiving Day.

Australian markets ended slightly lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.26 percent to 8,570.60. The broader All Ordinaries index dipped 0.25 percent to 8,671.