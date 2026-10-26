Archer Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBBE / ISIN: BMG0451H1097
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26.10.2026 01:30:00
Wall Street Thinks Archer Aviation Is a Buy. Here's Why I Don't.
Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is one of the leading companies in the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft market. The aerospace and defense technology company's goal is to reduce urban gridlock with 10- to 15-minute aerial trips.
Some analysts love Archer Aviation. While the stock is down nearly 50% so far this year, the average analysts' price target for the stock is $10.89, roughly $7 a share more than it is trading for now.
Archer's positive side is its commercial relationships with carmaker Stellantis and United Airlines . There's also potential in some recently acquired Boeing subsidiaries: drone maker Insitu, eVTOL maker Wisk Aero, and SkyGrid, which makes software infrastructure and a digital air traffic management system.
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|Archer Aviation
|3,46
|1,76%
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