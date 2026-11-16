Aviation Holdings Group Aktie

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16.11.2026 18:55:00

Wall Street Thinks Archer Aviation Stock Is a Buy. Here's Why I'm Not So Sure.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) stock has struggled this year, but many Wall Street analysts have maintained bullish opinions. According to some estimates, the stock has an average price target of roughly $11 per share -- with the highest target sitting at $18 per share. Meanwhile, the company's share price currently sits in the $4 range.

If Archer were to hit that average price target, it would deliver a return of more than 175% for investors who bought the stock at today's prices. If it hit the high-end target, shareholders would enjoy a return of roughly 350%. Those would both be fantastic returns, but I'm skeptical that the electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft specialist's stock will be able to deliver that kind of performance anytime soon. Moreover, I think the stock still comes with big downside risk despite having retreated dramatically from its high.

An Archer Midnight eVTOL flying over Los Angeles. Image source: Archer Aviation.

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Archer Aviation 3,62 -0,55% Archer Aviation

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