|
17.11.2023 15:45:00
Wall Street Thinks Coca-Cola Stock Is a Buy. Here's Why I Don't.
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) has a lot going for it by all appearances. It has benefited not only from creating one of the world's most recognized brands -- its eponymous soda -- but now offers a host of other drinks as well, such as Dasani, Powerade, and Gold Peak, in more than 200 countries.It also maintains one of the longest dividend growth streaks in the stock market, and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has owned a massive stake in the company for decades. Given such accolades, one can see why it is a moderate buy on a consensus basis, according to TipRanks.But despite such accolades, Coca-Cola faces significant challenges. While nobody should expect the company's demise, its challenges may leave investors questioning why they would want to own this stock today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
