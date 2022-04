Wall Street Thinks Palantir Is Poised for a Comeback. Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Technology stocks have experienced pronounced market volatility over the last two years. Whether it was a fleeting interest in the metaverse, high-profile initial public offerings (IPO), or the rising adoption of crypto, investors have witnessed peaks and valleys in growth stocks since the outset of the pandemic.Data analytics provider Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) often finds its name in the headlines because both the public and private sectors are increasingly using the company's robust software platform. However, over the last 12 months, the company's stock has cratered by 45%. But as investor enthusiasm has waned, Wall Street has identified some catalysts that could serve as long-term growth drivers for the stock.Over the last month, Wall Street banks Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) and Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Company have initiated coverage of Palantir stock and assigned a buy or buy-equivalent rating. Piper Sandler's current price target is $15 per share, while Monness, Crespi, Hardt & Company arrived at $20 per share, which implies a 67% upside from where the stock trades today. Continue reading