Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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22.09.2026 19:30:00
Wall Street Thinks Rocket Lab Is a Buy. Here's Why I'm Not So Sure.
It's no secret that Wall Street analysts are very bullish on Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB). The majority rate the stock a buy with an average price target of about $109 per share. This is substantially higher than where the stock is trading as of this writing, at about $64.
Rocket Lab also just posted record revenue numbers in its latest quarterly earnings. Revenue increased 62% year over year, the space company's backlog ballooned to more than $2.3 billion, and momentum is strongly on Rocket Lab's side. Still, I'm not quite ready to jump on board.
Let's start with the bottom line. Rocket Lab isn't close to profitable, and it looks like the prospect of becoming profitable is slipping further into the distance. The company's second-quarter earnings report showed total operating expenses accelerating from the year prior, reaching $142 million in the quarter and $274 million halfway through the year.
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Analysen zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs
|63,60
|0,95%
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