Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.09.2026 10:34:00
Wall Street Thinks SpaceX Stock Has 50% Upside. Here's Why I Don't Care.
Even after a post-IPO lull, SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) remains one of the market's most exciting stories. Despite its $2 trillion market cap, SpaceX shares trade at nearly 100 times sales. Sales growth did hit 92% year over year last quarter. But the space company clearly has a long way to go before it can fully justify its rich valuation.
Wall Street remains unfazed. The consensus price target for SpaceX stock is $227.66, implying more than 50% in upside over the next 12 months. Around 26 analysts have a buy rating on the stock, with six issuing a hold recommendation. Only three analysts believe SpaceX shares are a sell.
SpaceX investors are likely pleased that Wall Street is so bullish. But here's the thing: SpaceX's valuation won't be justified over a matter of months or even years. It could take a decade or more for SpaceX to fully execute on its long-term growth vision.
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|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.09.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.08.26
|Tesla Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.08.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|28.07.26
|Tesla Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.07.26
|Tesla Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.06.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.26
|Tesla Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.03.26
|Tesla Sell
|UBS AG
|04.09.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
|24.07.26
|Tesla Neutral
|UBS AG
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