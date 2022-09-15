Wall Street Thinks These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Go Parabolic Soon

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The bear market has taken a huge toll on growth stocks in 2022. Even so, a fair number of stocks have still roared higher this year. In the beaten-down healthcare sector, for instance, Alaunos Therapeutics has shot up by a jaw-dropping 211%, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' stock price has jumped by an equally impressive 209%, and Veru shares have risen by an astounding 169% year to date.Which other healthcare equities might join this list of top performers soon? Well, Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) could appreciate by 120% and 447%, respectively, within the next 12 months, thanks to a few promising upcoming catalysts. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading