|
15.09.2022 17:38:36
Wall Street Thinks These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Go Parabolic Soon
The bear market has taken a huge toll on growth stocks in 2022. Even so, a fair number of stocks have still roared higher this year. In the beaten-down healthcare sector, for instance, Alaunos Therapeutics has shot up by a jaw-dropping 211%, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals' stock price has jumped by an equally impressive 209%, and Veru shares have risen by an astounding 169% year to date.Which other healthcare equities might join this list of top performers soon? Well, Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) and Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) could appreciate by 120% and 447%, respectively, within the next 12 months, thanks to a few promising upcoming catalysts. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!