Wall Street Thinks This 1 Stock Could Be "the Next Nvidia" -- Is It a Buy?

Nvidia has helped kick off an era of generative AI. No one knows for sure how long the boom times will last, but sales and profits -- and thus the stock price -- have been soaring. Shares of Nvidia are up some 190% so far in 2023 alone. Will there be another Nvidia-like chip stock? Wall Street thinks it has found one. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment company ACM Research (NASDAQ: ACMR) has also been up big the last few years, and some analysts think the good times will keep rolling. Is this stock a buy?ACM Research is a Silicon Valley-based provider of chipmaking equipment. Its specialty is silicon wafer cleaning tools.