Wall Street Thinks This Top 100 Robinhood Stock Could Skyrocket by 217%

Vaccine maker Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) has had a tumultuous past 18 months on the stock market. The company's shares soared as it sought to make good on its intentions to enter the COVID-19 vaccine space, but with the delays it has encountered in this area, investors have largely given up.Except those on Robinhood , the popular trading app. Ocugen features on the list of the 100 most held stocks on the platform. Perhaps that's because, on average, Wall Street analysts have set a price target of $5.83 for the stock (according to Yahoo! Finance), which represents a substantial 217% upside from its current levels.So is this penny stock worth investing in?