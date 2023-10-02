|
02.10.2023 13:00:00
Wall Street Thinks This Top Stock Will Join the $2 Trillion Club Next Year. Time to Buy?
Not long ago, there were no U.S. stocks worth $1 trillion. Apple broke that barrier back in 2018, and today, there are five that are worth $1 trillion or more. They are:Of those five stocks, only two of them are currently members of the exclusive $2 trillion club. That's Apple and Microsoft. However, according to Wall Street, one of the others could be knocking on the door by this time next year. Analysts, on average, expect Amazon's stock to reach $176 a share in a year, implying an upside of 40%.Based on its current market capitalization of $1.3 trillion, Amazon would be worth $1.82 trillion if it added 40% to its market cap, but it's also growing its share count through stock-based compensation. If it expanded shares outstanding by another 2% like it did last year, its market cap would rise to $1.86 trillion, just 7% below the $2 trillion milestone.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!