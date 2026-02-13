Walmart Aktie

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

13.02.2026 10:35:00

Wall Street Thinks Walmart Stock Is a Buy. Here's Why I Don't.

When it comes to Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock, most analysts rate it a buy or a strong buy.The world's largest retailer has worked to win over more high-income shoppers and has applied artificial intelligence (AI) to improve logistics and foster a growing digital ad platform. Moreover, a move to the Nasdaq seems to have attracted more investors.Nonetheless, when investors take a deeper look into the financial metrics, it calls into question whether Walmart is truly prospering in the current environment. Thus, despite those successes, now is probably not a good time to add shares of Walmart stock, and here's why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
