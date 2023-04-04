Wall Street To Continue In Positive Territory At Open

(RTTNews) - The oil price changes, the bank crisis situation, and the arraignment of Former President Donald Trump might get special attention on Tuesday.

Trump will appear in Manhattan grand Jury for arraignment today, further to the indictment. Trump is expected to voluntarily surrender and that might create a history. As per the court procedures Trump will be booked and will face charges.

Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are gaining.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 31.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 11.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 57.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished positive on Monday. The Dow settled with a gain of 327.00 points or 0.98 percent at 33,601.15. The S&P 500 ended up 15.20 points or 0.37 percent at 4,124.51, while the Nasdaq ended lower by 32.45 points or 0.27 percent at 12,189.45.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Factory Orders for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is down 0.4 percent, while it was down 1.6 percent in January. The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for February will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 10.4 million, while it was up 10.824 million in the prior month.

4-month Treasury Bill announcement will be held at 11.00 am ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak before the Money Marketeers of New York University Inc. at 6.45 pm ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Tuesday. Chinese shares closed higher. The Shanghai Composite index rose 0.49 percent to 3,312.56.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slipped 0.66 percent to 20,274.59.

Japanese shares rose modestly. The Nikkei average edged up 0.35 percent to 28,287.42 while the broader Topix index ended 0.25 percent higher at 2,022.76.

Australian stocks ended slightly higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.18 percent to 7,236 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.20 percent higher at 7,431.50.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 45.27 points or 0.61 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 140.66 points or 0.90 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing by 1.01 points or 0.01 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 17.89 points or 0.16 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is progressing 0.72 percent.