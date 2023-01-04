Wall Street To Open Higher Ahead Of Fed Minutes, JOLTS

(RTTNews) - Trading might remain quiet on Wednesday. Investors are waiting for the release of the Fed minutes as well as JOLTS. Jobless Claims and Employment Reports are expected on Thursday.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading up.

As of 7.05 am ET, the Dow futures were up 76.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 10.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 52.00 points.

The U.S. major averages closed in negative territory on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 10.88 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 33,136.37, the Nasdaq slid 79.50 points or 0.8 percent to 10,386.98 and the S&P 500 fell 15.36 points or 0.4 percent to 3,824.14.

On the economic front, the ISM Manufacturing Index for December will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 48.1, while it was up 49.0 in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 10.1 million and in October Job openings were up 10.334 million.

The Federal Open Market Committee of FOMC minutes will be published at 2.00 pm ET. Asian stocks finished mostly up on Wednesday.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.22 percent to 3,123.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 3.22 percent to 20,793.11.

Japanese shares tumbled on Wednesday. The Nikkei average fell 1.45 percent to 25,716.86.

The broader Topix index closed 1.25 percent lower at 1,868.15. Australian markets rallied today. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.63 percent to 7,059.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index gained 1.65 percent to settle at 7,249.10.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 115.13 points or 1.74 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 231.30 points or 1.63 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 47.21 points or 0.63 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 141.42 points or 1.30 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 1.88 percent.