Wall Street To Open Slight Negative

(RTTNews) - A slew of economic announcements will get special attention on Thursday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly down.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are trading mostly lower.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 15.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were losing 8.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were down 51.50 points.

The U.S. major averages were up slightly at the close on Wednesday. The Nasdaq climbed 86.10 points or 0.7 percent to 11,719.68, the S&P 500 rose 13.32 points or 0.3 percent to 3,946.01 and the Dow inched up 30.12 points or 0.1 percent to 31,135.09.

On the economic front, the Commerce Department's Retail Sales for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.0 percent.

Empire State Manufacturing Index for September will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 12.8, while it was down 31.3 in the prior month.

The Labor Department's Import and Export Prices for August will be published at 8.30 am ET.

Asian stocks finished mixed on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 1.16 percent to 3,199.92. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.44 percent to 18,930.98. Japanese shares gained slightly at the close on the day. The broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent higher at 1,950.43.

Australian stocks eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 0.21 percent to 6,842.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.15 percent higher at 7,082.50.