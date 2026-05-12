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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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12.05.2026 23:30:00
Wall Street Waits for the SpaceX IPO, These 2 Under-the-Radar IPOs Could Already Be Making You Money
SpaceX, the aerospace and AI company founded by Elon Musk, could be the largest IPO in history when it goes public later this year with a target valuation of $1.75 trillion. But if it hits that valuation, it would be valued at a whopping 95 times its 2025 revenue of $18.5 billion.The bulls believe SpaceX could grow into that valuation as it expands its Starlink satellite constellation and launches more Falcon rockets. However, the bears believe the market's enthusiasm for SpaceX will quickly fizzle out as its valuations catch up to the stock. They'll also point out that it's unprofitable and faces stiff competition from smaller companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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