NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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14.05.2026 14:18:00

Wall Street Wants to See $78.8 Billion in Revenues from Nvidia on May 20. Can It Pass the Test?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) will report earnings after the market closes on May 20. On average, the Wall Street analysts covering the company expect it to have pulled in a cool $78.8 billion in sales in its fiscal 2027 first quarter -- up 77% from the same period last year.I think we're so deep into the artificial intelligence boom that it's easy to forget how incredible this is. The largest company on Earth, which did $216 billion in sales last year, is expected to grow its revenue at a pace that most start-ups would envy.So, will Nvidia clear the bar? And what does it mean for investors?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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