Wall Street Was Wrong About Rocket Lab USA. Here's What to Watch Now.

Investors didn't quite know what to make of Rocket Lab USA's (NASDAQ: RKLB) earnings report last week. On the one hand, the U.S.-New Zealand space stock beat on sales, reporting $51.8 million for its fiscal fourth quarter 2022 -- more than the $49.2 million that Wall Street had predicted. On the other hand, Rocket Lab missed on earnings, reporting a loss of $0.08 per share -- worse than Wall Street's expected $0.07. Investors responded to the news first by selling off Rocket Lab stock by 6% over the two days after earnings. But then, on Friday, they bid Rocket Lab stock right back up -- up 8% in fact, erasing all the stock's losses, and pushing its share price back above where it traded prior to earnings. So who's right? The investors who sold Rocket Lab after earnings, or those who bought it?