Winners Aktie

Winners für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: US97478A1060

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
18.10.2026 19:45:00

Wall Street's AI Boom Just Reached a Dangerous Milestone. History Says the Winners Could Change.

Wall Street has spent the past few years rewarding companies that have had almost anything to do with the artificial intelligence (AI) trade: hyperscalers, semiconductor chip makers, memory providers, cloud companies, and equipment manufacturers. All of these areas have had their moment as market leaders.

A Columbia University estimate puts cumulative AI infrastructure investment and spending at around $9 trillion from 2025 to 2032. It also projects that this will need to generate more than $3.5 trillion in annual revenue by 2032 in order to just break even. Those are extraordinary numbers and show how high the bar will be for these companies to generate a proper return on investment (ROI).

But there's a question that investors might be missing. What if the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom actually aren't the ones spending all of that money? What if the winners are somewhere else?

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu CHANGE Inc.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu CHANGE Inc.

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CHANGE Inc. 1 042,00 2,16% CHANGE Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42
17.10.26 KW 42: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16.10.26 KW 42: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nachlassende KI-Sorgen: Dow schließt leichter -- ATX und DAX verabschieden sich deutlich höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende deutlich höher. Der Dow gab im Freitagshandel nach. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Freitag wieder aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen