Wall Street's AI Boom Just Reached a Dangerous Milestone. History Says the Winners Could Change.

Wall Street has spent the past few years rewarding companies that have had almost anything to do with the artificial intelligence (AI) trade: hyperscalers, semiconductor chip makers, memory providers, cloud companies, and equipment manufacturers. All of these areas have had their moment as market leaders.

A Columbia University estimate puts cumulative AI infrastructure investment and spending at around $9 trillion from 2025 to 2032. It also projects that this will need to generate more than $3.5 trillion in annual revenue by 2032 in order to just break even. Those are extraordinary numbers and show how high the bar will be for these companies to generate a proper return on investment (ROI).

But there's a question that investors might be missing. What if the biggest beneficiaries of the AI boom actually aren't the ones spending all of that money? What if the winners are somewhere else?

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