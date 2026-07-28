AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
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28.07.2026 10:23:00
Wall Street's Average Price Target for AMD Implies Only 9% Upside. Is the Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Yes -- by the numbers, Wall Street is treating Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) as close to fully valued going into next week's report. The average price target on the stock is $570.60, about 9% above Friday's close of $521.95.That cushion is thin for a stock this well-liked. Of the 51 analysts covering AMD, 41 rate it a buy, 10 rate it a hold, and none rate it a sell. Nearly everyone recommends the stock. Almost nobody's math leaves room for much upside.Additionally, published targets stretch from $320 to $1,250, so there's no shortage of disagreement about where the chipmaker is headed. But the average lands close to where the stock already trades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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