Mehr als Raketen: Fokus auf Unternehmen der Space Economy. Hier mehr erfahren! -W-

AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.07.2026 10:23:00

Wall Street's Average Price Target for AMD Implies Only 9% Upside. Is the Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Yes -- by the numbers, Wall Street is treating Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) as close to fully valued going into next week's report. The average price target on the stock is $570.60, about 9% above Friday's close of $521.95.That cushion is thin for a stock this well-liked. Of the 51 analysts covering AMD, 41 rate it a buy, 10 rate it a hold, and none rate it a sell. Nearly everyone recommends the stock. Almost nobody's math leaves room for much upside.Additionally, published targets stretch from $320 to $1,250, so there's no shortage of disagreement about where the chipmaker is headed. But the average lands close to where the stock already trades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten