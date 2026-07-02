BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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02.07.2026 11:06:00
Wall Street's Blockbuster AI Stock Split of 2026 Has Arrived -- and This Supercharged Growth Stock Has Soared More Than 1,100% Since Its IPO
While artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's primary catalyst for years, it's not the only trend responsible for lifting the tide. Investors' excitement over high-profile stock splits has played a role in sending Wall Street's major indexes to new heights.Since the year began, online travel site Booking Holdings and e-commerce-based used-vehicle retailer Carvana have been two of the most talked-about stock-split stocks. Today, arguably the most prominent stock split of the year goes into effect, courtesy of AI-powered cybersecurity solutions provider CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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