BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
|
20.02.2026 01:56:00
Wall Street's First Blockbuster Stock Split Announcement of 2026 Is Here -- and This Industry Leader Has Skyrocketed Over 27,000% in 25 Years
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been dominating headlines for the last three years, it's not the only trend making waves on Wall Street. Investors have also been gravitating to industry-leading companies conducting stock splits.A stock split is an event that allows a publicly traded company to adjust its share price and outstanding share count by the same factor, without affecting its market cap or underlying operating performance. After a seven-week wait, we have our first blockbuster stock split announcement of the year, courtesy of online travel company Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
