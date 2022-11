Wall Street's Making Big Calls on These 2 Dow Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Friday was a mixed day on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) giving back a portion of its gains from Thursday even as other major market benchmarks kept gaining ground. The Dow in particular has held up better than most other stock market indexes, in part because of its blue chip stock focus and its wide array of companies from different industries. Indeed, even after yesterday's big rally, the Dow remains down the least among popular stock measures.Wall Street analysts pay close attention to the 30 stocks in the Dow, in part because those companies are so important as indicators of what's happening in the global economy. A pair of stocks caught analysts' eye on Friday, with Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) getting differing opinions from various professionals in the industry.Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance had risen more than 5% at midday on Friday. The drugstore chain giant recently announced a big acquisition, and analysts liked the implications on Walgreens' business of its buying Summit Health.Continue reading