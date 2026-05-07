BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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07.05.2026 12:06:00
Wall Street's Next Blockbuster Stock Split Has Arrived -- and This Industry Leader Has Soared Over 10,000% in Less Than 4 Years
Although the rise of artificial intelligence has hogged the spotlight for years, it's not the only trend responsible for lifting the tide on Wall Street. Companies enacting forward stock splits are also drawing a crowd and exciting investors.The first blockbuster stock split of the year occurred five weeks ago, when online travel giant Booking Holdings completed its first-ever forward split (25-for-1). This was followed by five Vanguard exchange-traded funds (ETFs) taking the plunge on April 21. Now, it's online used-car retailer Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) turn to take center stage.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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