BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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05.06.2026 13:06:00
Wall Street's Next Blockbuster Stock Split Was Just Announced -- and This AI Titan Has Soared Nearly 1,200% Since Its IPO
Although artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's hottest trend for years, it's not the only catalyst responsible for lifting the broader market. Stock-split euphoria has also been pivotal in sending the stock market to new heights.Several high-profile companies have completed or announced forward stock splits in 2026, including online travel site Booking Holdings, which effected a 25-for-1 split, and online used-car retailer Carvana, which enacted a 5-for-1 split. But it's the newest stock-split stock that may draw the most attention of the bunch: AI-driven cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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