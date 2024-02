Wall Street's Next Stock-Split Stocks Are Liable to Be Familiar Names

Volatility is a given when putting your money to work on Wall Street. However, volatility has been heightened for a majority of the decade. Over the previous four years, Wall Street's major stock indexes have bounced between bear and bull markets in successive years.When volatility and uncertainty rule the roost on Wall Street, investors have a tendency to seek out the safety of time-tested and outperforming industry leaders. A perfect example over the past decade has been the "FAANG stocks." But since the midpoint of 2021, companies enacting stock splits have been especially popular.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel