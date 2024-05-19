|
19.05.2024 11:06:00
Wall Street's Telltale Bear Market Warning Is Back With a Vengeance
It's been an incredibly volatile start to the decade for Wall Street, with the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and growth stock-propelled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) trading off bear and bull markets in successive years.But it's been nothing short of a green light for the bulls over the last 17 months. Since 2023 kicked off, the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have respectively gained 20%, 38%, and 60%, with all three indexes pushing to record-closing highs. On the surface, it appears that nothing can slow this red-hot market down.But looks can be deceiving.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!