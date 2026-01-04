Time Aktie
Wall Street's Ticking Time Bomb in 2026 Isn't Tariffs -- It's the Fed
The third year of the bull market on Wall Street didn't disappoint. The iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and tech stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), respectively gained 13% 16%, and 20%, with all three indexes notching several record-closing highs.Seeing the stock market deliver for investors is nothing new. Roughly 15 of the last 16 years have been spent in a bull market, with stocks outperforming all other asset classes, in terms of annualized return, over the last century.But this doesn't guarantee that 2026 will lead to an encore performance for Wall Street's three major stock indexes. Headwinds have been mounting, ranging from valuation-based concerns to the potential impact of President Donald Trump's tariff and trade policy on America's economy. However, it's the stock market's historically stabilizing force, the Federal Reserve, that may prove to be Wall Street's ticking time bomb in the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
