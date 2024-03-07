Wallbox and Partners Awarded $25.6 Million to Deploy EV Chargers at 148 Multifamily Properties Across the State of Washington

Wallbox (NYSE: WBX), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, and COIL, a leading EV charging installation service and Wallbox subsidiary, announced today that, in conjunction with partners Clean and Prosperous Institute and Adopt a Charger, they have secured proposed awards of $25.6 million from the Washington Department of Commerce’s Electric Vehicle Charging Program. The awards, announced as part of the Department’s first round of the program, will be used to deploy Wallbox’s latest AC Level 2 charger, the Pulsar Pro, across 148 multifamily housing properties throughout the state of Washington.

"One of the most commonly cited concerns for prospective EV drivers is access to EV charging, especially for those who do not live in detached houses. Wallbox and the State of Washington have a shared commitment of ensuring that chargers are deployed across all use cases, including multifamily housing, to ensure that benefits of going electric are accessible to all,” said Erik Fogelberg, General Manager of Wallbox North America. "We are excited to partner alongside the Department, and our partners, to deliver best in class charging solutions, including installation through COIL, across the state of Washington.”

The project will utilize Pulsar Pro AC Level 2 chargers, Wallbox’s latest EV charger, designed specifically for commercial and multifamily residential use in the North American market. Pulsar Pro is equipped with RFID integration and ISO 15118 readiness, ensuring secure and future-ready charging capabilities. The Pulsar Pro stands out for its dynamic power sharing feature, which monitors the building’s power and automatically allocates power to connected EVs, reducing the need for costly upfront electrical infrastructure upgrades and realizing the full value of Washington’s public investments in charging infrastructure.

The projects will be designed and installed by COIL in partnership with Resound Energy, a Washington-based energy efficiency contractor, at 148 multifamily housing properties, including 146 Greystar properties. While multifamily housing traditionally represents a more challenging use case for charging infrastructure deployment, this program showcases the importance of coordinated efforts in delivering EV charging access at scale. Adopt A Charger will also provide consumer education to respective projects for the chargers installed and benefits of electrification for the multifamily properties in order to support electric vehicle adoption and easy access to charging.

This award is part of a larger $85 million dollars initially announced in February by Washington Governor Jay Inslee and the Washington Department of Commerce, representing the first of two announced rounds of funding dedicated to supporting clean transportation, improving air quality, and ensuring EV charging access for all Washington drivers by addressing key gaps in the state’s light duty charging infrastructure, including multifamily housing, public parking, and fleet and workplace charging. Allocations were made to applicants through a competitive scoring process that prioritized installations in areas experiencing higher levels of pollution and a scarcity of existing charging access, along with other criteria.

"Washington is at the forefront of transportation electrification, and we will continue to invest in strategies and programs that decarbonize our economy, generate clean jobs, and promote electric vehicle adoption,” said Michael Furze, Assistant Director, Energy Division of the Washington State Department of Commerce. "The Washington Electric Vehicle Charging Program is a prime example of utilizing public-private partnerships to deliver access to charging infrastructure while prioritizing installations in communities that are most vulnerable to health impacts of air pollution.”

"We are excited that our Charging Forward Together program has been awarded funding for 1,375 charging ports to multifamily buildings across the state. Our partnership with Wallbox, COIL and Greystar links the public, non-profit and private sector into a strong force for the decarbonization of our transportation sector,” said Michael Mann, Executive Director of Clean and Prosperous Institute.

"At Adopt a Charger, we are particularly grateful to be partnering with Wallbox on multifamily charging because it has been a difficult use case to enable. Adopt a Charger has used the Wallbox solution in previous projects, and it has proven to be a cost effective, reliable, and accessible solution." said Kitty Adams Hoksbergen, Executive Director of Adopt a Charger. "Providing access to low cost power, where renters park their cars at night, is a game changer for the adoption of electric vehicles."

"We are thrilled to be the electrical contracting partner with Wallbox and Greystar Properties to bring our extensive experience in EVSE installation to support this effort,” said Jason Steiner, VP of Sales for Resound Energy states. "Our network of electrical and civil staff specialize in the design and build of electrical charging projects for commercial facilities in the Pacific Northwest.”

