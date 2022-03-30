Wallbox Announces Nationwide Partnership with City Electric Supply

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced a partnership with City Electric Supply (CES). Under this partnership, the family-owned electrical wholesale distributor has officially started to sell the 48 Amp version of Wallbox’s award-winning smart home EV charger, Pulsar Plus, along with its Smart Power Meters and Pedestals online and in over 535 stores nationwide.

"We are excited to team up with City Electric Supply and support them in their mission of becoming the go to destination for EV charging equipment for residential and commercial customers and installers,” said Douglas Alfaro the General Manager of Wallbox North America. "Our Pulsar Plus, Smart Power Meter and Pedestal are holy grail products designed to meet the evolving needs of the EV customers and smart home builders.”

Pulsar Plus 48A is compatible with all EVs and can charge powerful models on the market such as Tesla Model Y, Ford Mustang Mach-E, VW ID.4, Porsche Taycan. The Smart Power Meter is rated NEMA-4 for extreme weather events, ideal for outdoor installations. Features include flexible amperage setting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, charge scheduling, power sharing, the myWallbox app, and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

"Partnering with a reputable leader in the EV space, like Wallbox, advances our commitment to provide sustainable options to our customers nationwide,” said Thomas Hartland-Mackie, CES President and CEO. "We’re thankful to team up with a company that shares in our goal to provide easy access to renewable energy equipment and Wallbox’s award-winning products speak for themselves.”

Pulsar Plus can be paired with Wallbox’s Smart Power Meter to unlock a full suite of energy management solutions such as Eco-Smart and Power Boost. This is intended to offer users increased control and flexibility over their charging, while also making the EV charger future-ready for all software upgrades without needing additional hardware.

Wallbox’s EV Charging Pedestal is a support accessory for the installation of Pulsar Plus and provides an elegant solution for standing charging stations at any parking space at homes or businesses.

Pulsar Plus 48A, Smart Power Meter and EV Charging Pedestal are available for purchase online at https://www.cityelectricsupply.com/ and in-store at more than 535 retail locations across the United States. Pulsar Plus is also eligible for most federal, state, and local tax credits and rebates where available, including the U.S. federal tax credit for up to 30% of total equipment and installation costs up to $1,000.

About Wallbox Chargers

Wallbox is a global company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy in the electric vehicle industry. Wallbox creates smart charging systems that combine innovative technology with outstanding design and manage the communication between vehicle, grid, building and charger. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public and public use in more than 98 countries. Founded in 2015, with headquarters in Barcelona, Wallbox’s mission is to facilitate the adoption of electric vehicles today to make more sustainable use of energy tomorrow. The company employs over 900 people in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For additional information, please visit www.wallbox.com.

About City Electric Supply

City Electric Supply Company (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 600 branches across North America. CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While City Electric Supply is a large company, it prides itself in keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs. To find out more about CES, visit http://www.cityelectricsupply.com.

